James LLoyd Fischer
Waterford - FISCHER, JAMES LLOYD
James (Jim) Fischer of Waterford, Michigan (formerly of Mason) born March 13,1943 in Lansing, Michigan. Jim passed away peacefully in Hospice Care at Henry Ford Hospital with his loving wife, Donna, at his bedside March 6, 2020. Jim's hobbies were fishing (telling fish stories) hunting (the big buck got away), and gardening. Jim's gardens were breathtaking, not a weed in sight. Jim graduated from Sexton High School in 1961, attended Ferris State College and received a BS degree in business management. He was employed at GM for 30+ years and retired as a manager in 2006. Living life to the fullest, Jim endured a long illness that eventually slowed him down, but he was always a fighter and never gave up. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lorene Fischer, brother, William Fischer; step daughter Darla Thayer; granddaughters Heather McNally and Tracy Patton. He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Amy (Chuck) Gollay; Deborah ( Gregg ) Bishop; son James "Scott" (Leanne) Fischer; Stepdaughters Keena (James) Vancalbergh; Carla (Thomas) Patton; Vicki (Kenneth) Nims; and Tina Lazarus. Included, are Step son Michael (Cherie) Mick and Step daughter Michelle (Jason) Clark; brothers David (Colleen) Fischer and Raymon (Robin) Fischer. Also special friends Lowell "Dad"and Tillie Martin, and his special buddy, Bandit. With having a blended family, there are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 12 at 1:00 pm, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S Jefferson, Mason, with Pastor Toby Teague officiating. Entombment will follow at the Spaulding Cemetery, Waldo Road, Williamston, MI. The family will receive guests on Wednesday March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to Henry Ford Hospice at 17333 Federal Dr, Allen Park, MI 48101. On line condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020