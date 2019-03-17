|
James Lorenz
Lansing - James S. Lorenz passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on July 3, 1928 in Detroit Mi. He will be greatly missed by his 6 children and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Resurrection Church, 1531 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing 48912. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Resurrection Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The family is served by Gorsline Runciman and condolences can be shared at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019