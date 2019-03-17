Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
James Lorenz
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Church
1531 E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
Lansing - James S. Lorenz passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on July 3, 1928 in Detroit Mi. He will be greatly missed by his 6 children and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Resurrection Church, 1531 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing 48912. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Resurrection Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The family is served by Gorsline Runciman and condolences can be shared at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
