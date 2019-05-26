|
James Lorenz
Lansing - James Smith Lorenz of Lansing passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born July 3, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Linus and Edith (Smith) Lorenz. Jim graduated from Redford High School class of 1946 and continued his education at Michigan State College where he graduated in 1954 with a bachelors degree in Geology. He was a Corporal in the 179th infantry regiment serving in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1952. He married Sharon M. Greig on November 19, 1955 at Precious Blood Church in Detroit. In 1968 they moved from Mt. Pleasant and settled in Lansing with their 6 children. Jim worked for the State of Michigan Geological Survey for over 35 years. He was an active volunteer at Resurrection Church as well as the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. Jim will always be remembered as an extraordinary friend, father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Sharon, especially camping in Michigan with his children and grandchildren. His boundless passion for history, music, carpentry and nature was passed down and embraced by those who were fortunate to know and love him. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon, brother Robert, son-in-law Michael Marsh and sister-in-law Harlene Sokolowski. Jim is survived by his children Vicki (Richard) Kurbel, Cathleen Sandborn, Mary Jo Lorenz, Dianne Marsh, Caroline Lorenz, and James (Shauna) Lorenz and his 8 grandchildren: Michael, Erinn, Brenna, Christopher, John, Ian, Taya and Kyra. He is also survived by his sister Jean (William) Rodgers, brother Thomas (Elaine) Lorenz, sister-in-law Maxine Lorenz, brothers-in-law Edward Sokolowski and Harvey Greig (Judy). The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 1 at Resurrection Church, 1531 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing 48912. A luncheon at the church hall will follow. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to Resurrection Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman and condolences and memories can be shared on their website.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019