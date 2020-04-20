Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
James Shier
Lansing - On April 15, 2020 James L. Shier passed away. He leaves behind his wife Ruby. He is pre-deceased by his father Louis and mother Loretta Shier, as well as siblings Bernard (Pat) Shier, Margaret (Urwin) Hendrix, Robert (Cathy) Shier, and most recently his sister Mary (Larry) Donovan. Surviving are his brother Larry Shier, and sister Alice Prior as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was retired military having served in both the Army and the Marines. He was a quiet and faithful man who took great pleasure in serving as an usher at St. Gerard Church in Lansing and being a good neighbor. He was an earnest and honorable man who fought his last battle with an enemy he could not conquer...a raging virus which stole his ability to breathe and ultimately his life. Due to the current circumstances, there will be no funeral or memorial celebration at this time. He will be interred at the Ft. Custer National Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan, and the family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Those wishing to honor Jim's life may make a donation in his name to St. Gerard's Church or the Sparrow Hospital Foundation in honor of the nurses who stood by his side when others couldn't.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
