James "Jim" Luks



Mason - Age 84, passed peacefully while surrounded by his family on the morning of May 22nd, 2019. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He owned and operated his family business, Elhorn Engineering. He also served in the Army being stationed in Korea. Jim was a mainstay in the community while belonging to several local clubs, like the Eagles and the Michigan Steam Engine & Threshers Club.



His greatest success in life was his family--He is survived by his wife Barbara Luks of 63 years, and children, Jami (Marty) VandenBosch, Todd (Cindy) Luks, Alissa (Alan)Pawlowski; grandchildren, Jaymes (Ashley) VandenBosch, Heather (Nate) Heinze, Kyle (Molly) Luks, Whitney Luks, Chandler Luks, Kalon Luks, Luke Pawlowski, Andrew (Sydney) Pawlowski, Jason Pawlowski, John Harten III, and Alan Pawlowski; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Mia VandenBosch, Lynkan and Annmarie Heinze; and brother, John (Rita) Luks.



A visitation will be held, Thursday, May 23 from 4pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Ball Dunn Chapel, 621 S. Jefferson St in Mason. A funeral service for Jim will occur Friday, May 24 at 11am at the Ingham County Fairground Community Building, 700 E. Ash St. In Mason. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to the service. Interment will occur at Hawley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Steam Engine and Threshers Club or the Mason High School Memorial Scholarship In Memory of Jim Luks. Online condolences may be shared at www.grbdmason.com.