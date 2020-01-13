|
James M. Bannick
Dimondale - Age 91, former Holt High School Art teacher, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 12:00 noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, with a rosary prayed at 7 pm at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Full details and condolences when visiting www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020