James Moran
Charlotte - James Michael Moran, 90 of Charlotte, known for his smile and happy nature, died August 21, 2020. Jim was born August 31, 1929 to Paul and Loretta (White) Moran in Belding, MI, where he grew up, graduated from high school, and met his wife at the BelRockton dance hall in the early 1950's. In 1954, Jim married his sweetheart, Ann, and they moved to Charlotte about ten years later. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After working for 35 years in the Sears-Roebuck automotive center in East Lansing as a mechanic, Jim retired and lived to "take it easy," as he always told his friends and family when he would say goodbye after a visit.
A sports fan, Jim loved watching sports on TV, but especially the Detroit Tigers baseball team. He also enjoyed western's, especially Gunsmoke, and any movies with John Wayne. His neighbors remember him walking around the neighborhood every day, and enjoying coffee at Burger King or McDonalds with his friends.
An easy-going, family man, Jim loved his family and was very proud of his kids, but gave most of the credit for the way they turned out to his wonderful wife, Ann. A simple man with simple needs, Jim always had advice and a wrench to fix the kids troubles and cars over the years. Jim loved his grandkids and enjoyed going to all of their sporting events.
Jim's family will miss his smile. He is survived by his children, Pat (Dale) McGilvra, Sandy (David) Valade, Denise (Jim) Emede, Colleen (Edward) Osario, Marcy (Tim) Kozerski, Paul (Jodi) Moran, and Christy Moran; grandchildren, Jason (Andrea) McGilvra, Bill and Ashley McGilvra, Jordan Emede, Leslie, Michelle and Jim Osario, Michael, Steven and Katie Kozerski, Tom and Bobbi Moran, and Kyle Greene; great-grandchildren, Connor Shaull, Chloe and Kenley McGilvra, Hailey Armas, and Jace Quiroga; sister, Mary Mumby; brothers, William Moran and Dan Moran; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann; brother, Jack; and his parents.
Friends are encouraged to support Jim's family. Mask and distancing guidelines will be practiced. Funeral services are Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Pray Funeral Home Gardens in Charlotte with Laura Cooper officiating. Visitation is Monday, August 24, 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM inside the funeral home. The funeral service will be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Go to www.prayfuneral.com
, click on Jim's tribute, and then click on Photos & Videos from your computer (or Media from your smart phone). Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Jim on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
