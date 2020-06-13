James O. Munson
Lansing - James O. Munson, age 73, lifetime resident of Lansing, passed away peacefully under the loving care of his family on June 10, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1947 in Lansing, MI to Mildred (Adams) and O.J. Munson. He was a 1965 graduate of J. W. Sexton High School. He attended Michigan State University, Lansing Business University and was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant for 45 years.
Jim married his highschool sweetheart, Barbara Tarwater. They were married for 54 years and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.
He was an honorary member of the Michigan CPA Association and member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Jim's happiest times were exploring the lighthouses of the Great Lakes, at their family cottage on Lyon Lake, on the golf course, and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, along with their furry friend Anna, children and son/daughter-in-law: Kelly (Denyson) Figueiredo and Jim (Dana) Munson and grandchildren, Juliana and Jaimee Figueiredo, as well as, brother/ sister-in-law Mike (Mary Jane) Munson, plus several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will hold a private memorial and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.