East Lansing - James P. Colando died August 11, 2020.
Jim was born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 2, 1943, to Carl and Marie Colando (Gorte). In 1961, he was awarded a full scholarship in Nuclear Physics to attend the University of Michigan. He transferred to Eastern Michigan 2 years later completing a degree in English and began a teaching career which spanned over 30 years. He taught in Milford for two years before going to MSU as Graduate Assistant in English and earned his Master's Degree. Jim then taught in Mason and East Lansing High School where he touched many lives and led to the creation of many lifelong friendships.
Jim began a love of photography in the early 1970's which lasted a lifetime along with his love of music. He also taught photography classes at East Lansing Arts Workshop for many years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Shirley Robertson MD, his three sons, Christian (Julie) Colando, Kevin Colando, and Paul (Emily) Klein, his brothers David and Thomas (Coleen) Colando, and five grandchildren, Anna & Finn Colando, Ciara Cheli, Bryn Cheli-Colando, and Jackson Klein.
Due to COVID-19, there are no plans for memorial at this time. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Greater Lansing Food Bank or http://adoptive.org/donate/eli
