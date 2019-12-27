|
|
James P. Gruber
James P Gruber, Jr passed away at his home in Colorado on September 23, 2019. He was 89-years old. Jim was born in Texas to James and Mae Gruber, and spent his younger years growing up on Willowbrook Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. He attended Eaton Rapids High School and graduated from Notre Dame. He worked after college at Martin Marietta in Colorado. Jim had three siblings: Jerry (Living), Evelyn (Deceased) and Stephanie (Deceased). He is survived by two of his sons, Vincent and Jeffrey and six grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Bernice, and his youngest son Steven. Jim was buried at the family's Cemetery in Colorado next to his wife and son.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019