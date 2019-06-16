|
James P. Rienstra
Lansing - Rienstra, James ("Jim") Paul passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 87. Jim was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 22, 1932. He grew up in Caledonia, Michigan, and excelled as both a student and an athlete in multiple sports throughout high school. Jim carried his competitive spirit into his adult years playing fastpitch softball, basketball, and golf. He enjoyed hunting with his sons. He received an Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and served as a civil engineer for the Department of Transportation for 39 years. He met Mary Dean Jacob, the love of his life, on a blind date, and the two had been happily married for over 63 years. As much as it pained him to live in the same city as rival MSU, Jim raised his family in Lansing where he was a strong supporter of the Waverly School District. Jim and Mary were season ticket holders for Michigan football and basketball games for over 60 years. He was instrumental in the growth of his children and grandchildren and loved sitting on the sidelines watching them compete in sports and all other aspects of life. He especially enjoyed spending time at their Shanty Creek Resort condo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marjorie Rienstra; sister-in-law, Barbara Vincent; and brother-in-law, Charles Blank. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Mary (Jacob); brother, Richard (Dorie) Rienstra; his five children, James, Jr. (Lesley) Rienstra, Daniel (Ann) Rienstra, Jeffrey (Patty) Rienstra, Amy (Matt) Hofman, and Ann (Morey) Washington; his beloved grandchildren ("Angel Babies"), Rachael, Zachary, Lauren, Baillie, Hannah, Hayden, Erika, Ryleigh, Jacob, Sarah, Myles, Cameron, Nathan and Jacob; brother-in-law, Harold Vincent, sister-in-law, Janet Blank; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy., Lansing, Michigan. Visitation with family will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a service following at 11:00 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate Jim's life in the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission or the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019