Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1936 - 2019
Grand Ledge - James Michael Palmiter longtime Grand Ledge resident passed away August 13, 2019 in Lansing. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed for the lives he touched, his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was born October 20, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Harold R. and Irene E. (Kramer) Palmiter. Jim graduated high school from St. Mary's Cathedral in Lansing and was a Design Quality Engineer for Oldsmobile. Jim was a faithful member of St. Michael Parish formerly serving as the parish school Board Chairman and the Finance Counsel for twenty-five years. He was also a 4-H woodworking leader and after retirement helped others as a Personal Financial Analyst. He is survived by his loving wife of over sixty-two years, Janet (Stark); children, Theresa Vu-Palmiter, Laure Rademacher, Michael (Susan), Kevin (Paula), Christopher (Diana), Matthew, Stephen (Karen), Anne (Scott) Mohr, Mary (Kevin) McCreary, Paul (Kaytie) and Mark (Brieann); 34 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Cleeves, Joyce Densmore, Dorothy Rutledge and Carol Anne Palmiter; brother, Richard "Dick" Palmiter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by The Reverend Fr. James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at N. Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service and Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Friday at the church from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be given to the St. Michael Parish School. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
