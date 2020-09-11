1/1
James Peake
1958 - 2020
James Peake

Portland - James Vaughn Peak of Portland passed away unexpectedly at home on September 9, 2020. Jim was a hard working husband and father who loved his family and many friends. Jim will live on in hearts of the many lives that he touched. Jim was born July 7, 1958 in Lansing to the late Vaughn and Catherine (Schoettl) Peake. He graduated from the Grand Ledge High School Class of 1976 and went on to work for the Parish Co. as a heavy equipment operator. The last decade, Jim became an instructor at AIS teaching heavy equipment operation. He enjoyed attending car shows, going to the casino, fishing and traveling. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Karol (Monroe); daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Martin; sisters, Dawn (Bill) Sherman, Pat (Denny) Schartzer, Gail VanAlphen, Sue (Dale) Harlow, Karen (Wil) Linley along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by son, Ryan on June 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Roy Atherton, officiating. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11-1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
