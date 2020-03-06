|
James R. Henderson
Lansing - Passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Born September 19, 1939 to James Thomas and Mary (Searcy) Henderson in Ridgley, Tennessee and later raised in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Jim worked for Fisher Body before taking a job with Diamond Reo in Lansing until they closed permanently. He then began his career at General Motors as a forklift driver where he remained until retirement. While working at G.M. he would also work nights at Holiday Lanes in Frandor. After his retirement Jim took a job with Kroger on Holmes road where he enjoyed time with his Kroger family. Preceding him in death were his wife of 56 years, Ruth Henderson; daughter, Sheila Marie Henderson; sisters, Ruth Dougherty, Lucy White and brother, Gary Henderson.
Surviving are his children, Bobby (Kim) Henderson, Jo Henderson, Angie (Jim) Olney; Grandchildren, Teresa, David, Sarah, Michael, Dustin, Robert, Austin; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Gary) Judd; brothers, Sammy Henderson, Danny (April) Henderson, Pete Henderson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Mother Teresa House in Jim's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020