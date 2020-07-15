1/1
James R. Oxford
1936 - 2020
James R. Oxford

Lansing - Age 83, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Lansing. James was born in Harding City, IL on December 17, 1936, the son of Allen and Grace (Needham) Oxford. He served his country for 8 years with the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1992 from General Motors as a supervisor after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Millie May Oxford, in 2019, after 39 years of marriage. Surviving are his step-daughter, Julie Eckhardt of Petoskey; step-son, Thomas (Tammy) Eckhardt and grandchildren, Samantha and Nathan. Private family services will be held in Petoskey. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
