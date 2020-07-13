James R. "Jimmy" Smalley
St. Johns - James R. "Jimmy" Smalley died unexpectedly Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born January 21, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the son of Van and Vera (Smith) Smalley. Jim was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1966. He is a proud Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War and a member of American Legion Post #153 and the VFW Post # 4113. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, traveling or spending time with family and friends. He was an avid auto racing fan and a former race car owner. On August 31, 1991 he married Laureen "Lori" Douglass and she preceded him in death in January of 2019. He was also predeceased by his parents, a brother Steve and father-in-law Douglas Atkinson. Surviving is a son, Chris (Michelle) Smalley; a grandson, Avery Smalley; mother-in-law, Carol Atkinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Toni) Douglass, Julie Wagar, Renee (Jeff) Conant, Mervin Douglass and Brian (Cheryl) Douglass and several beloved nieces and nephews, Natalie Douglass, Patrick Douglass, Heather (Andrew) Christmann, and Ashley Douglass. Following Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, the ASPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Kyomi's Gift Fund at www.barrycf.org/funds/kyomis-gift-fund
. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.