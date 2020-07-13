1/1
James R. "Jimmy" Smalley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. "Jimmy" Smalley

St. Johns - James R. "Jimmy" Smalley died unexpectedly Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born January 21, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the son of Van and Vera (Smith) Smalley. Jim was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1966. He is a proud Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War and a member of American Legion Post #153 and the VFW Post # 4113. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, traveling or spending time with family and friends. He was an avid auto racing fan and a former race car owner. On August 31, 1991 he married Laureen "Lori" Douglass and she preceded him in death in January of 2019. He was also predeceased by his parents, a brother Steve and father-in-law Douglas Atkinson. Surviving is a son, Chris (Michelle) Smalley; a grandson, Avery Smalley; mother-in-law, Carol Atkinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Toni) Douglass, Julie Wagar, Renee (Jeff) Conant, Mervin Douglass and Brian (Cheryl) Douglass and several beloved nieces and nephews, Natalie Douglass, Patrick Douglass, Heather (Andrew) Christmann, and Ashley Douglass. Following Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the ASPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Kyomi's Gift Fund at www.barrycf.org/funds/kyomis-gift-fund. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved