James Richard Cook
James Richard Cook, our devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away October 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 73 years old. Per his wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow.
Jim was born July 12, 1946, in Lansing, MI, son of the late Richard and Mary (McManus) Cook. He graduated from Michigan State University earning his Bachelor's Degree. Jim dedicated 28 years of service to the Lansing community through his work as a police officer on the Lansing Police department, retiring as captain in 1996. He loved to travel, hunt, fish, and golf. Family was always the most important thing in life to Jim, any time spent with his family was time well spent.
Jim's subtle sense of humor and caring nature will be deeply missed by his wife of 24 years, Margie Cook; children, Becky and Norman Hawker, Betsy and Praba Balachandran, and Brian and Robyn Cook; brother, Michael Cook; sister, Susan Cook-Wahl, and grandchildren, Charlie, Elsa, Joanna, and Harrison.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 27, 2019