Williamston - James Robert Cochran, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1940 in Greenfield, TN to the late Henry Jerrell and Beatrice (Farmer) Cochran. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol (Faggion), sons Travis (Michelle) and Anthony (Angela) Cochran, sister Nancy Small, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James is preceded in death by brothers William (Sue) Williamson), Thomas and John Cochran.

James retired from the Lansing Police Department in 1994. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1958-1962. James graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1958. He was a Michigan State University Alumni, a member of the Son of the American Revolution, the American Legion, and a Tennessee Squire.

Per his request, James was cremated. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
