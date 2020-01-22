|
James S. Gurski
St. Johns - James S. Gurski died unexpectedly Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born July 29, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the son of Stanley and Margaret (Hopko) Gurski. Jim was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1966 and a member of Sleepy Hollow Conservation Club. He also was a member of the NRA, the Eager Beaver Camping Club, UAW Local #652, and the Mid-Michigan Motorcycle Club where he was known as "Jim the Shirt Man". Jim worked as a pipefitter for General Motors retiring in 2006 with 41 years of service. On April 11, 1981 he married Wanda Womack and she survives him. Also surviving are children, James (Cindy) Gurski II, Monica (John) Ladiski, Debi (Bill) Price and special Spanish son, Fernando; grandchildren, Will (Krystal) Price, Bonham (Chelsea) Hollis, Mercedes Price (AJ Smith), Brendan Seyka, Tryston Bancroft and Jordan Scofield; great grandchildren, Payton and Tate Price, Kinser Hollis and Alizza Smith; brother, Ed (Kelley) Gurski; many nieces and nephews and long time special friends, Frank Chvojka and Pops, his coffee buddy next door. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 23 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society.
