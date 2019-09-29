|
James S. "Jimmy"/Jim Larsen
Fowler - James S. Larsen died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 53. He was born July 15, 1966 in Carson City, MI the son of Jim and Mary Jane (Salters) Larsen. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1984 and a member of the Maple Rapids United Methodist Church. Jim had a passion for hunting and was an avid all round outdoorsman. He could hardly wait for each new hunting season, and treasured those times with his wife, and with his friends. He especially loved bow hunting. He enjoyed fishing and arm wrestling, was an excellent cook, a talented singer and an accomplished writer producing articles for several hunting magazines and publications. Jim retired in 2018 from the Michigan Department of Corrections. On November 7, 1998 he married Elaine Warren and she survives him. Also surviving is his father and step-mother, Jim and Kathleen Larsen of St. Johns; siblings, Matthew Larsen (Mark Waddell) of Lansing, Elizabeth (Steve) Edwards of Elwell, Michael Larsen of Au Gres, MI, Nikki Crowell of Holt, Ronald Larsen of Lansing and step-brother, Jacob Monestersky of Royal Oak; brothers and sisters-in-law, Annette and Tim Pierce of Sheridan, Brad and Mary Warren and Tom and Cheryl Townsend all of Maple Rapids and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane, a brother, Kenneth and beloved aunt, Lori Salters. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lowe United Methodist Church 5485 W. Lowe Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019. Memorials may be made to any youth hunting education program in honor of Jim. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019