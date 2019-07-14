|
|
James "Jim" Scott
Scottsdale, AZ - James "Jim" Scott, 76, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at Honor Health Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. James owned Kellogg Refrigeration, Inc. in Lansing for 34 years. He retired to Arizona in 2016. A 1961 Sexton High School graduate. James was born in Portsmouth, VA, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by a devoted family; wife, Maryana Scott, one son, and daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, and two sisters. Visitation: Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA on Friday, July 26th at 10:30 a.m., Services at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment at 2:00 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019