James Sim Ritchie
Lansing - James Sim Ritchie, in childhood, known as "Jamie," died quietly in his brother's arms on Monday, July 15th.
Jim lived in Lansing and was 60 years old.
Employment was often a combination of Medical Science work and vocal, instrumental music.
His God-given musical talent allowed him this lifestyle.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Ritchie of Lansing; mother, Virginia Law Burns of East Lansing and devoted sister, Meg Ritchie of Bath and Duncan Ritchie of Argyle, Wisconsin along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place a Memorial may be announced at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019