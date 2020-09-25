James Stephen Hecker
James Stephen Hecker left his family and friends unexpectedly on September 16, 2020.
He was born January 16, 1992, and very quickly thereafter became the adopted son of Stephen and Linda Hecker of DeWitt. He leaves behind a loving extended family of 13 aunts and uncles, 14 cousins and 8-second cousins. His favorite family times were spent with his cousins tubing and shooting fireworks during July gatherings.
Behind that dazzling smile was a son-turned-to-a-man who had a magnetic personality. He welcomed, enjoyed, and respected everyone he met. He loved with a passion. James attacked life with gusto and embraced all with humor, wit, and love. He genuinely, and deeply, cared for each person he encountered.
He was employed as an account executive at the Chicago Office Technology Group (COTG). His salesmanship extended well beyond his work life: he once chatted up a random limo driver, hired by someone else, into driving himself, his cousin, and others, around town for free.
He was loyal to his friends, always being available to lend an ear or a spot on his couch. He was creative with his music, his work, and his ability to connect different groups of people. James often corrected people's grammar, typically not at their request, and never silently. His hair was a top priority. His strong work ethic and goal orientation resulted in many of his friends applying the encouragement he gave them, both in words and by way of his own deeds, to try new careers.
He could be quick with a retort, and yet incredibly patient with young children and the elderly. James loved a good burger. His infectious smile was contagious and was enhanced by his sense of humor and a great laugh. And, James will be remembered for his propensity for shenanigans.
James became a proud member of the Chicago United Riders motorcycle group. It was with this group that he found both his passion and true camaraderie. One of his close friends put it most succinctly: "His footprint extends to infinity".
He was an enthusiastic athlete, a technology aficionado, and highly creative musically. His skills as a drummer were recognized in several venues ranging from church choir accompaniment to a few local bars. This interest in music led to a B.A. in Audio Arts and Acoustics from Columbia College Chicago, where he graduated with honors.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal service. The online opportunity for people to express solace and/or loving memories can be found at the DignityMemorial.com
website. The family would especially love to read anecdotes of a favorite time spent with James.
Those wishing to continue his legacy are invited to support a scholarship fund at Columbia College:
1.To give online, visit the Columbia College Chicago giving page and designate "Memorial Gift" in memory of James Hecker.
2.To mail a donation:
Make your check payable to "Columbia College Chicago", include "In memory of James Hecker" on the memo line, and mail to:
Development and Alumni Relations
Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 400
Chicago, IL 60605
A private ceremony for the family will take place in 2021.
"Some people aren't meant to stay in your life but that doesn't mean
they can't stay with you."
(Limitless)