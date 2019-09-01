Services
James Shepard
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
James Terrell "Terry" Shepard


1941 - 2019
James Terrell "Terry" Shepard Obituary
James Terrell "Terry" Shepard

Delhi Twp - Age 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Terry was born in Lowell, MI on May 6, 1941, the son of the late Dr. Bert and Laura (Hefferan) Shepard. He went to Lowell High School, and later graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor Degree in Science. Terry was a very proud Navy veteran, and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He was an avid MSU fan, golfer, enjoyed traveling, and loved to cook and entertain his family and friends. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dr. Richard Shepard, and sister, Mildred Schemansky. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Peggy; children, Shannon Shepard, Shelli (Michael) Castilla, and Andrew (Melissa) Shepard; step-children, Brad (Melissa) Jolman, and Mark Smith; grandchildren, Blake and Willow; step-grandchildren, Aric, Hayden, and Parker; Janice Shepard, mother of Shannon, Shelli, and Andrew; and many other family members and friends. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel. The family will greet friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the VFW #701 or McLaren Hospice in memory of Terry. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
