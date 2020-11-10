James (Jim) W. Chappell
Lansing - age 82, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Jim is survived by his loving wife Julane, of 60 years, his daughters Jill (Ron) Shepard, Lisa (Jeff) Tarr, Lori (Mike) Przedwojewski, brothers Gary (Carol) Chappell, Mike (Karen) Chappell, five grandchildren -- James Shepard, Jenny Shepard, Matt and Brad Przedwojewski, and Luke Tarr. He also was blessed with a new great grandchild in 2020, Ruby Rose.
Jim was born on January 4, 1938. He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Esther Chappell of Linden, Michigan.
He attended Holt High School, and lived in the Holt and Lansing area his entire life. Jim worked 29 years for the State of Michigan, retiring in 1997 as the Division Director & Administrator of the Assigned Claims Plan. He enjoyed his work and was well respected in his field.
He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, bowling and just being outdoors. During his retirement, he and his wife were fortunate to winter in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama for 20 years. Prior to retirement Jim and his family enjoyed numerous visits to Marshall & Esther's cottage at Island Lake, near Traverse City, MI.
A devoted family man, Jim will be remembered most for his great sense of humor. He was the glue of the family and could be counted on in any situation. He will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Jim will be laid to rest at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt, Michigan. A private viewing for immediate family will take place at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
in memory of James and his mother Esther Chappell.