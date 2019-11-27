|
|
James W. Crawford
Dimondale - James (Jim) W. Crawford, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 8th, 2019. He was born to Mary and Porter Crawford in Wadsworth, Ohio on March 3rd, 1937. Jim was the beloved husband of Claire (Mast) Crawford for over 61 years and the father of three girls: Elizabeth Crawford, Leigh (Michael) Howard, and Cathy Crawford. He was well-loved and cared for by all his family members until the end. He was the grandfather to six (6) adoring grandkids: Andrea Lea, Brenneman Lea, Claire Crawford Braun (Brandon), Ingrid Vredevoogd, Jayne Vredevoogd, and Brandon Howard. Jim had one incomparable brother, Charles Crawford, who was an endless source of pride and joy for his big brother. Together they shared wonderful memories and a lot of laughs! He loved his nephews Brent, David, and Jonathan Crawford, and his sister-in-law Shannon. Jim served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Cold War after he graduated from Ohio State University. He moved his own family back to the Panama Canal Zone where he was raised with his brother for most of their formative years. They also lived in Germany when Jim served his country. He started his career as a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch and ended at Wells Fargo. He was presented with a plaque when he retired in 1999, noting that he was the mildest mannered, easy going broker ever! Jim was actively involved for 40 years with the Kiwanis Club of East Lansing and served as both President and Vice-President and a member of the Foundation. One of his favorite volunteer activities was participating in the Kiwanis Club's annual chicken BBQ. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Haven House. One of his favorite hobbies since a teenager was riding motorcycles. He attended an annual motorcycle trip with his son-in-law, Michael Howard and friends for many years. When his Honda Gold Wing became too challenging he bought a red sport's car and gave them a run for their money! Jim had an amazing life filled with a lot of love, laugher, and adventures. Please come celebrate his life on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Michigan. The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:45-3:45 PM and the Memorial Service will be from 4-5 PM. Harold Demott will serve as the Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Jim's name to the Kiwanis of Michigan Foundation or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online memories and condolences may be made by going to www.grfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019