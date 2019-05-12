|
James Wayne Taylor
Owosso formerly of Ovid - James Wayne Taylor, age 72 of Owosso, MI, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery, Ovid, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
James was born in St. Johns, MI on March 31, 1947 the son of Donald Bell and Ruby Fay (Darling) Taylor. He was a graduate of Ovid High School and proud to be an Ovid Roman. Jim resided most of his life in Ovid and Owosso.
Jim retired from Michigan Milk Producers Association in Ovid. He also served as the Union President at MMPA. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Jim was very patriotic and he took part in the recovery of the Apollo 11 capsule on the USS Hornet. Jim was a member and past Commander of the Owosso VFW Post 9455.
He is survived by 2 sons: Jim Taylor II of Ovid, MI; Jeff and Laura Taylor of Little Chute, WI; daughter Becky and Brad Williams of Ovid, MI; 14 grandchildren: Andrea, Kaleb, Heather, Mikal, Kylie, Logan, Drew, Ciera, Colton, Evan, Travis, Jillian, Carly, and Josh; several great-grandchildren; sister Betty Pettigrew of St. Johns, MI; sister Barb Stewart of Ovid, MI; sister Lois Wadsworth of Ovid, MI; brother Bob and Sharon Taylor of Ovid, MI; sister Linda White of Corunna, MI; brother Richard and Sandy Taylor of Elsie, MI; brother Gordon and Kathy Taylor of Ovid, MI; brother Don Taylor of Elsie, MI; brother Dennis and Beth Taylor of Ovid, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Dumond, and grandson Ryan Taylor.
Memorials may be made to the Ovid Elsie Football Program or to a . Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019