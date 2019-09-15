Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
James Wesley Lifford


1949 - 2019
James Wesley Lifford Obituary
James Wesley Lifford

Mason - Passed away on September 10, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born August 9, 1949 to William and Betty (Beers) Lifford in Lansing, MI. James retired from General Motors; was an avid pool player and archer. He loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and was an expert wood worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. Surviving are his wife, Marijo, of 40 years; sons, Curt (Kelley) Hall, Jeff Hall, Craig Lifford; daughter, Amy (Ron) Boyd; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Special pals, Bubba and Bitsy Boo.

Also a brother, Mike (Virginia) Lifford and sister, Pat (Rusty) Papendick.

He will be missed by all.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holt Senior Care and Rehabilitation.

A casual memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson, Mason, MI, with the family receiving friends one hour prior.

Those desiring may make contributions in honor of James to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, 600 Buhl Street, Mason, MI 48854

Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
