James William Kennedy
Okemos - James William Kennedy, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Robert and Clarice (Gorhan) Kennedy and grew up in the Indian Village neighborhood of Detroit.
A huge MSU fan, Jim met his future wife on the "green" train while heading to the team's 1954 Rose Bowl game - the team won, but their victory paled in comparison to the 65 years of marriage that he and Jennifer had.
Jim and Jennifer raised their family in Okemos. He was very active in his children's lives and activities and made family-time his priority. Jim was lucky enough to retire early and he and Jennifer enjoyed wintering at their condo in Naples and summering at the family cottage on Lake Charlevoix. He loved sailing and while he could handle his favorite 30' CC Rob by himself, he preferred to share the experience with his family and friends. He was a gifted snow skier, an excellent horseback rider, and an avid reader. For every adventure, he brought his family to share the fun. Jim and Jennifer enjoyed traveling and saw much of the world by motorhome and by cruise ship. Jim loved to golf and relished the annual golfing trips he and his three friends would set up in Naples - Dr. Ed Robertson, cousin Bill Kennedy, and Jim Hoy made the best foursome on the greens.
Above all, Jim was kind, generous, patient, and loving. His quiet, dry sense of humor and delight in the company of others will never be forgotten. His priority in life was always his family and his love was unconditional. That gift was always treasured and will remain in his family's heart forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Kennedy; and his in-laws, Robert and Coral Stone.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer (Stone) Kennedy; his children, Lisa Kennedy and James Kennedy; and his lifelong friends, Bill Kennedy, Tom Hammond and Bob Leipprandt.
The family will provide details about a celebration of life this week. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
.