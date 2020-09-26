James William Perkins
Delaware, OH - James William Perkins died September 21, 2020 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware, Ohio where he lived since 2014. He was surrounded by the loving care of his wife, family, the staff at Willow Brook and Capital City Hospice. He was 97. He was preceded in death by parents Alfred and Anna Perkins, and brothers Alfred Perkins and wife Dorothy Perkins, and Robert Perkins and his wife Dorothy Perkins.
He lived for more than 40 years in Lansing, Michigan prior to moving to Ohio.
He was well known for his warm heartedness and generous spirit and actively engaged in philanthropic work his entire life. He resonated with and embodied Micah 6:8: "…to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God." Jim's sense of humor was legendary, often sharing good cheer with his banter, lighthearted jokes, and funny antics.
Jim was devoted to his family and faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Jean (nee McKenzie) Perkins; three daughters Judy Davis and husband Mark Davis, Nancy Perkins and husband Greg Brown, and Sandi Williams; seven grandchildren, Nathan Davis and wife Charlotte Davis, Justin Davis and wife Sara Davis, Nicholas Brown, Kyle Brown, Chad Williams and partner April Gillespie and daughter Olivia Gillespie, Amanda Obhas and husband Dustin Obhas, and Jimmy Williams; four great grandchildren Oliver and Elia Davis, and London and Colin Obhas; and many nieces and nephews. All adored him.
He was a loving husband, father and grandpa and was actively involved in the lives of all his family members, making frequent visits to Ohio. He was a loyal friend to many over the years. He very much enjoyed fun and fellowship with everyone and made others feel good in his presence.
Jim was born March 29, 1923 in Chicago. He lived his entire childhood at 6612 S. Perry Ave, graduating from Parker HS. The Englewood Presbyterian church was central in the life of his family and Jim later married his sweetheart Lois in the Englewood Church after meeting her at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago.
As a young boy, his family crossed Lake Michigan from Chicago for vacations in Saugatuck, Michigan. This started for Jim a life-long connection to the town. It became a vacation and gathering spot for generations of the extended Perkins family.
Jim enlisted in the Army Air Forces at the age of 19 during World War II. Earning the rank of Second Lieutenant, he served as bombardier on a B-24 Liberator. He was stationed in Italy where he flew 11 missions over enemy territory before the war's end in Europe. After the war Jim earned a BA and MBA from the University of Chicago. He supported and cared deeply about that university for the rest of his life. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity.
Jim was a longtime member and employee of the American Baptist Churches (ABC). He served in a variety of roles in the ABC as a business executive including at the Northern Baptist Seminary in Chicago, the denomination's headquarters outside Philadelphia, and the Michigan Baptist Homes while living in Lansing.
Jim was a renaissance man. He had a great interest in archeology, paleontology, theology and history and shared these subjects with his family and anyone interested. He taught his family about the dangers of climate change 25 years ago and passed on his concern for the earth. He was a volunteer docent for almost 20 years at the Michigan History Museum. He taught many classes and served on multiple boards and committees over his life. Jim and Lois were tennis club members in Lansing and played into their 80's.
Jim loved to read and write, penning many articles, stories, letters-to-the-editor to the Lansing State Journal, and a treasured book of memoirs. He enjoyed poetry, often reciting Robert Service, and wrote many poems for others in honor of special occasions. He began oil painting in his late 40's and many of his works are in the homes of family and friends and donated throughout the community.
Jim was a founder and first board chair of Habitat for Humanity in Lansing. He and Lois participated in housing builds in the Lansing area and others across the country, using their RV as a home base. They also tutored young school children and gave support and time to organizations concerned with hunger. Jim taught a Bible class in a nearby nursing home. In their 70s, they traveled with their RV in winter months to Arizona and in summer months to Saugatuck allowing for many visits with family and friends.
Jim and Lois were members of the University Baptist Church and the Central United Methodist Church in Lansing and were actively engaged in both churches. They joined the First Presbyterian Church in Delaware when they moved to Ohio.
All his days Jim happily shared his spark of light with those around him, most recently with the staff and residents at Willow Brook. He was well known there for his greetings in the front lobby and his searches for candy.
Jim Perkins lived by the simple and compelling insight that we can and should care for each other all our days. He greatly appreciated the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt: "The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little." He lived that life of caring and compassion and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, at www.habitatcr.org
, e-mail info@habitatlansing.org, or call 517-374-1313. Condolences can be sent to Lois Perkins and family, 100 Delaware Crossing West, Delaware, Ohio, 43015.