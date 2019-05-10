Jamie Porter



DeWitt - Jamie Ruth (Santana) Porter, age 72, passed away May 7, 2019 at McLaren Hospital, in Lansing Michigan. Jamie was born on January 25,1947, in Michigan City, Indiana to Abram and Jamel (Daher) Santana. Jamie was a 1965 graduate of Elston Sr. High School in Michigan City, IN. She was a graduate of Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan where she received her license as a surgical technician. On May 10, 1969, Jamie married Ronald Lee Porter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Michigan City, Indiana and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on this day. Jamie worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Thomas Flint and later as a surgical technician in Labor and Delivery at St. Lawrence/Sparrow, and Ingham hospitals respectively.



Jamie was a member of St. Therese Parish and a member of St. Bernadette Circle. Jamie was a dedicated wife and loving mother to her four children. Jamie is survived by her husband Ronald, her four children, daughter Carin (Aaron) Stevens, her son Brian Porter and Ruth Henry, her son Steven (Tamesha) Porter, her daughter Julie (Nicholas) Siver. Also surviving are grandchildren Troy, Nathan, Bradley and Rylie Stevens, Haley and Charleigh Porter, Isaac, Natalia and Sonya Siver; and several nieces, nephews and very close cousins.



Jamie's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her legacy of her kind and beautiful spirit, her passion and zest for life will live on through them.



Jamie was committed not only to her immediate family, but also to her sisters and brothers. Although, she lived miles away, each of them always knew of her constant presence making sure they all knew of her love and support to help them achieve their highest potential.



Jamie is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Joanne and Joni Santana, brother, Edward Santana and a nephew, Robert Stover.



Visitation will be Friday May 10, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm, EST, with the rosary being recited at 7:30pm. Saturday visitation from 10:00am-11:00 followed by a full Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Therese Parish, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing Michigan. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



