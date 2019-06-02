Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Church
595 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI
View Map
Jan Hendrik (John) VanLuinen

Jan Hendrik (John) VanLuinen Obituary
Jan Hendrik (John) VanLuinen

Holland - Jan Hendrik (John) VanLuinen, of Holland, formerly of Midland and Lansing, died peacefully into God's hands with eternal joy on May 29 at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife Antonia of 62 years; 5 children and 7 grandchildren. John's career included 40 years in the printing industry, including Pendell Printing in Midland and John Henry Publishing in Lansing. Visitation will be June 5 from 5-7pm, at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, MI. Funeral services will be June 6 at 11am at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd., Holland, MI. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019
