Jan M. Tefft
Vermontville - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Jan Marie Tefft, age 64, of Vermontville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in her home with her loved ones by her side, after a short but valiant fight against ovarian cancer.
Jan is survived by her husband, Michael Howard Tefft of Vermontville, her son, Andrew Fowler and wife, Casey of Grand Ledge, daughter, Crystal Fowler of Portland, and grandsons, Grayson and Micha Fowler, Conner Gleason, and her beloved dog, Jasmine.
Also surviving are brothers, Brad Fedewa, Brian Fedewa and wife, Annette, Greg Fedewa, Chris Fedewa and wife, Lisa, and sisters, Valarie and husband, Doug Erwin, Tonya Fedewa and husband, Michael Nowik, Wendy and husband, Don Cole, Andrea Fedewa and husband, Dave Haines, Lynne and husband, Joe Vermillion, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of central Michigan.
Also, in-laws, Sue and husband, Randy Fogle, Steve Tefft and wife, Gloria, and stepson, Tyler Tefft and wife, Alia.
Jan was preceded in death by her father and mother, Vernon and Dorothy Fedewa and sister-in-law, Jeri Fedewa.
Jan Marie Fedewa was born in Lansing on January 20, 1956. She graduated from Portland High School in 1974 and worked for 30 years at Fisher Body before retiring in 2008.
Jan and Mike were married in Grand Ledge on September 17, 2007.
Jan had a feminine side that loved the color pink, hearts, and bling. But she had another side that was just as comfortable rolling up her sleeves and doing the hard and dirty work in the garden. She loved the outdoors and took great pride in her gardening and landscaping, with an ability to create beauty in outdoor spaces with her own very distinctive style. Jan was a very high-energy person, always on the go, with the speed and agility of a hummingbird. She and Mike loved camping, hiking, and fishing, and especially enjoyed their time in the Ludington area. Jan was also an avid skater, skier, and bowler.
The Fedewa family is famous for huge family get-togethers for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and Independence Day. Jan was an integral part of that tradition, highlighted by her wonderful baked beans and German chocolate cake, which rarely had leftovers.
There was no one more dependable than Jan when you really needed her. Most of all, Jan was a giver, always thinking of others and selfless in her relationships with friends and family. She treasured the time with her grandsons and formed a particularly strong bond over the last several years with Avery Hoppes, her young grand-niece. Jan's selflessness was shown right to the end. The last thing she wanted was to be a burden or trouble for anyone. Jan lived her whole life like that, always giving more than she took. We should all strive to learn from that part of her character.
The family requests that donations be made to Heartland Hospice of Mason. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
.