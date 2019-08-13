|
Jane A. Calhoun
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Born January 23, 1950 to James and Esther (Mathias) Mills in Lansing, Michigan. Jane was a lifelong resident of Lansing and ran her own in-home daycare. She was a member of South Lansing Christian Church where she faithfully attended. Jane believed in God, family and friends and was blessed with all three. Preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, William "Bill" M. Calhoun; sons, Aaron W. Calhoun, James M. (Karen) Calhoun; grandchildren, Aaron "A.C.", Owen, Eva, Aiden and Jacob; sisters, Cheryl K. (Bob) Keen, Diane Strickland, Jacqueline (Curt) Kinney, Debbi (Terry) Rountree; brother, James A. Mills as well as many extended family and too many friends to name.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at South Lansing Christian Church. Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel and continue on to the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence in Jane's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019