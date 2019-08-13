Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Lansing Christian Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
South Lansing Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. Calhoun


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane A. Calhoun Obituary
Jane A. Calhoun

Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Born January 23, 1950 to James and Esther (Mathias) Mills in Lansing, Michigan. Jane was a lifelong resident of Lansing and ran her own in-home daycare. She was a member of South Lansing Christian Church where she faithfully attended. Jane believed in God, family and friends and was blessed with all three. Preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, William "Bill" M. Calhoun; sons, Aaron W. Calhoun, James M. (Karen) Calhoun; grandchildren, Aaron "A.C.", Owen, Eva, Aiden and Jacob; sisters, Cheryl K. (Bob) Keen, Diane Strickland, Jacqueline (Curt) Kinney, Debbi (Terry) Rountree; brother, James A. Mills as well as many extended family and too many friends to name.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at South Lansing Christian Church. Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel and continue on to the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence in Jane's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now