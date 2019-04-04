|
Jane Crossett
Grand Ledge - Loving mother, grandmother, and aunt, Martha Jane Crossett (nee Stewart), age 86, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born February 24, 1933, in Gleason TN to the late Mack Bride and Fannie Lou (nee Grissom) Stewart. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Joe David Crossett with whom she shared nearly 60 years of marriage and her sister and brother, Lavonda Boyce and Glen Stewart of New Port Richey FL. Surviving to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Gary (Mary) Crossett of Jackson MI, Amy (Wayne) Delo of Eagle MI, and Lisa (Michael) Sparrow of Evanston IL; 5 grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Crossett, Max (Kate) Hulliberger, Samantha Hulliberger, Eli Sparrow and Henry Sparrow; special niece Sherrie Babcock of New Port Richey, FL; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jane was best known for her unconditional love and support for her family and all of her close friends and neighbors that she considered family. Her lifelong friendships brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed by many. One of her last moments was cheering on her Michigan State Spartans to the Final 4 in the NCAA tournament. She was a lifelong fan. She was retired from Linnprints in Lansing MI as a supervisor for the color print technicians.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Eaton County Palliative Care "In memory of Jane Crossett". The family also extends very special thanks and appreciation to Brenda Domienik, Calvin Peters, Eaton County Palliative Care, and Compassus for their extraordinary support through this difficult time.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019