Jane Ellen (Riggle, Badger) Miller


1947 - 2019
Jane Ellen (Riggle, Badger) Miller

Formerly of the Lansing area - Jane passed away August 21, 2019, at the age 72. She was born August 2, 1947, in Lansing, to Rance "Bud" and Lorene Riggle.

Jane grew up in the Lansing area, and was a graduate of Eaton Rapids High, class of 1965. She worked for Cigna, retiring after many years of service in the insurance industry. Jane loved people, and people loved and admired Jane for her respectful nature and ability to be a good listener.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Cristy Badger; grandchildren: Kayla McAlpine and Donald McAlpine; sister, Janyce (Tim) Driver; sister-in-law, Rita Riggle; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Riggle; and her beloved dog, Daisey.

There will be a memorial service held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
