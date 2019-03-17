|
|
Jane Leigh Humphrey
East Lansing - Age 77, of East Lansing, MI, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, March 11, 2019, after a brief but highly courageous battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of the Lansing area, Jane graduated from Sexton High school in 1959. She worked in dental hygiene and real-estate in her younger years, but ultimately found her true passion in listening to, and helping others. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan State University with a Master of Social Work degree, she worked in the field and eventually opened her own private practice. Jane touched the lives of countless people from the elderly to at risk teens. Not only in her professional work, but outside of it as well, Jane had a unique ability to help people put their lives in perspective and focus on their own positive attributes and outlook on life. In addition to reading and cooking, she enjoyed being up north, and spending time by the lake with family in Charlevoix, Michigan. She was blessed to have the support of lifelong friends and compassionate neighbors who helped her to stay in her home for as long as possible.
She is survived by her loving son Jason, five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her son Michael, and her husband of 54 years Harold. Jane will be remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor, and timeless sayings.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Charitable contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in memory of Jane L. Humphrey. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019