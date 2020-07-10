Jane M. Bunge
East Lansing - July 5, 1923 - July 4, 2020
Jane Mary (Przybylski) Bunge passed away on July 4, 2020 hours shy of her 97th birthday. Jane was born in Detroit, MI on July 5, 1923 to John and Mary (Jara) Przybylski.
Jane is survived by her children Susan Waltersdorf, Luke (Mary) Bunge, Harold (Kathy) Bunge and John (Cyndi Nelson) Bunge and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, siblings Helen and Edward, and son-in-law Leigh Waltersdorf.
After completing a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at University of Detroit Mercy, Jane began work as a chemist at Parke-Davis in Detroit, where she met her husband Richard (Dick). Dick and Jane were married on May 29, 1954. Jane initially was a stay at-home mom, but when all children were in school, she returned to school and completed a master's degree in Guidance Counseling from Wayne State University. She subsequently began her second professional career as an advisor at Wayne State University in the College of Liberal Arts. Jane retired from WSU in 1984.
Dick and Jane began their married lives together in St Clair Shores, moved to Mt Clemens, then to Ann Arbor. After building a geodesic dome home in the Canadian Lakes Community in Mecosta County, MI, a proud achievement, they moved there in 1986.
Jane was a life-long gardener and was active in gardening clubs, including volunteering as a docent at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor, but in retirement discovered her true passion of rock and wildflower gardening. Jane secured seeds from all over the country, tended hundreds of little pots in a make-shift greenhouse and patiently waited (sometimes multiple years) for germination.
Jane was also actively involved in church activities and bible study groups, continuously pursuing a deeper understanding of Christian theology and history. She was a voracious reader, active in book clubs and was always interested in current events. Jane always had a curious mind and believed strongly in growing and learning at every age. Even in her last days of life she asked her children to read periodical articles to her so that she could stay abreast of what was going on in the world. Jane often clipped articles and shared them with her family and friends urging deep, broadened thinking. One of her good friends recently commented that "Jane was an inspiration, challenging those of us in her caring to be more than we might have thought we could be". Her children reflected on this comment and understood even more clearly what Jane had been doing all of these years.
In 2004 Dick and Jane recognized that their health was becoming more challenged, particularly that Jane's macular degeneration had advanced, and therefore a move closer to children was necessary. This resulted in a move to the East Lansing Burcham Hills community where they quickly became as involved in church, gardening, theater going, clubs, etc. as ever. Of course, chiefly among their activities was the continuing support of family and grandchildren activities.
Due in part to current virus and health concerns, the family plans a small private funeral at St Thomas Aquinas Church at a date to be determined. If you are so moved, in lieu of flowers or other commemoratives, please consider a donation to either St Vincent Catholic Charities (stvcc.org
), to the Greater Lansing Food Bank (greaterlansingfoodbank.org
), or to the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (Michigan) (abvimichigan.org
), three of Jane's favored charities.
Along with the wonderful support from so many friends, the Bunge family also extends their heartfelt appreciation to Burcham staff as well as other agency staff members for their care and support of Jane in these last months. As Jane would say, "Bless you".
Family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing, MI. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
for the Bunge Family.