Jane Marie Gaedke
Lansing - Age 93, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Born October 9, 1926 in Okemos, MI. Jane graduated from Okemos High School and later Garfield Memorial Nursing School in Washington, D.C. She retired after 31 years of service at Ingham Medical Center Hospital and later General Motors. She enjoyed playing the piano and she loved to travel. She was a devoted to her grandchildren and supported them earning a college education. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert "Bob" Gaedke; parents, Walter & Esther Southworth; sister, Mary Schlichting; brother, Gordon Southworth. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Patricia Marie (Dale) Green of Okemos, Roberta Ann (David) DuMont of Livonia, and Nancy Jo (Mike Sussman) Gaedke of Cross Plains, WI; 10 grandchildren, Angela (Rick) Cole, Jay Green, Allyson (Gabe Purdy) Green, Thomas (Allison) DuMont, Maureen (Daniel) O'Bannon, JoAnne DuMont, Gregory (Megan) DuMont, Lauren DuMont, Bryce Sussman-Gaedke, and Melissa Sussman-Gaedke; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Symolon; brother, Ernest (Alice) Southworth; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dear neighbors, the Kraus and Goerge families who looked after Jane. Special thanks to the Hospice of Lansing staff and especially Margie for their care of Jane. Wear the color purple in memory Jane. Services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing in memory of Jane. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com