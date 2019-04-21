|
Janell M. Barber
St.Johns - Janell M. Barber, 59, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, Christian and animal lover passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born July 30, 1959 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Lyle and Janice (Witt) Auten. Janell was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1977. She recently retired from St. Johns Public Schools where she worked as a paraprofessional. Janell was also very active with the St. Johns Public Schools Athletic Department. She spent her days on this earth, living to serve others and making their days brighter - mostly through hugs and chocolate chip cookies. She loved nothing more than to have her entire family around so she could serve them gigantic home cooked meals celebrating life together. On January 20, 1979 she married Bob Barber and it became her primary focus to ensure her husband Bob was keeping out of trouble and that he was well fed. Surviving is her husband, Bob; two sons, Robert (Alisha) Barber of Lowell and Justin (Tracy) Barber of St. Johns; two grandchildren, Conner and Dakota; her father, Lyle Auten; two sisters, Kris (James) Teelander and Lynda (Kevin) Kissane and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Auten less than a year ago. She was a model mother, that would have done anything for the two sons she raised, but where she really found her calling was in being a grandmother. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Rev. Randall Glander officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 3-8 PM on Monday, April 22 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the St. Johns High School Football Program 501 W. Sickels, St. Johns, MI 48879 or St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019