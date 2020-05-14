Janenne Evelyn Grinnell
Lansing - Janenne Evelyn Grinnell died on May 13, 2020 at age 86 and has begun her eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born October 5, 1933 to Walter and Nellie (Groff) Copeland in Kalamazoo, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Grinnell; daughter Lynda; grandson, Michael; her parents; and her special friend, J. Norwood Mills. She is survived by 3 children, Jim (Debbie) Grinnell, Steve (Kim) Grinnell, and Jennifer (Ron) Stauffer; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Grinnell, AJ (Becky) Grinnell, Justin (Katie) Grinnell, Tiffany Grinnell, Windi (Thomas Large) Grinnell, Joseph and Robbie Holberg, Blake and Samuel Stauffer, and Mike Wall; 8 great-grandchildren, Elijah Christiansen, Chase Grinnell, Brennan Grinnell, Jaxson Large, Beckett Grinnell, KayLynn Large, Rylan and Regan Grinnell; beloved sister, Carolyn Malkewitz and her children Walter, Keven, KelLe, Dan, and Eileen; niece, Kathleen Thompson; nephew, Jeff (Kathy) Thompson; and special friend, Joyce Chapman and her family.
Janenne worked for the Lansing School District for 25 years.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing followed by Private Family Graveside Service. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date with day and time to be announced.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.