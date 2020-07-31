1/2
Janet A. Alward
1937 - 2020
Janet A. Alward

Okemos - Janet Ann Alward passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born August 23, 1937 in Lansing, MI. She was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing, where she enjoyed serving and making arts and crafts with a special group of women who met weekly. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Alward, on July 9, 1955.They were married 64 years until Richard's death in 2019. Surviving are her children, Dawn (Jack) Brown, Richard J. (Stephanie) Alward, Valerie Jane (Patrick) Mertz and Sandra Brettrager; thirteen grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; her siblings, Joe Densteadt, Marilyn Sweet, Mary Rita Wilson, Bill (Linda) Densteadt, and Ruth Densteadt. Janet loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, painting and traveling. At age two, Janet was diagnosed with Polio and spent the next six years enduring surgeries and, eventually, a leg brace. At age eight a school nurse was instrumental in Janet's transfer to Walnut Street School in Lansing. The school was equipped to educate handicapped children while providing physical and occupational therapy, and was very special to Janet. During this time, Janet realized her greatest gift; the importance and obligation of serving others, especially those with greater disabilities than her own. After retiring, Janet became an avid Detroit Tiger fan in the summer, and an MSU basketball fan in the winter. A graveside service for Janet will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery,14410 Webster Rd. Bath, MI.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Special Olympics Area 28, 10100 Williams Rd., DeWitt, MI 48820. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
