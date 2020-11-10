Janet A. Quimby



Janet A. (Copp) Quimby was born in Lansing, MI on March 22, 1932, and grew up on the family farm in Okemos, MI. Soon after graduation from Okemos High School, she married Donald M. Quimby in 1950. They moved to California, owning their own business and enjoying other employment adventures. Returning to Michigan around 1966, they made their home in Delta Township, MI. For over 50 years, Janet had great neighbors. She enjoyed spending time in her house and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. As a charter member of Delta Lioness Club, she was honored to attend its 30th Anniversary celebration in recent years. It would be impossible to count the number of cookies and baked goods she made for various bake sales and community events over the years. Retiring from AAA of MI, she led a busy life and enjoyed doing things for others.



Survived by her daughter, Teri L. Quimby, and granddaughter, Leyna. Janet was preceded in death by her father, John Copp; mother, Bertha (Rasmussen, Copp) Weeks; sisters, Marietta (Copp) Welch and Ellarene (Copp, LaFontaine) Barnes; and husband, Donald M. Quimby.



Arrangements handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. No services will be held. Private burial at Hillside Cemetery in Delta Township.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ele's Place-Capitol Region, 1145 W. Oakland Ave., Lansing, MI 48915.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store