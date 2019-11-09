|
|
Janet A. Smith
St. Johns - On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Janet Ann Smith, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 83. She was born September 26, 1936 to Carl and Eleanor Whitford. Janet was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. Her lifetime work included working at the St. Johns Furniture store, Michigan State Police, but was primarily a homemaker taking care of her family, home and family business. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking trips to the casino and playing cards. She leaves behind her special hen friends, class of 1954 at Rodney B. Wilson High School.
On September 28, 1957, Janet married Richard Smith and raised 5 children. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Richard; her children Lori (Tim) Knaus, Mark (Amy) Smith, Lisa (Bean) Barrett, Gina Prior, and Gail (Randy) Pitt; Grandchildren Heather (Dustin) Wells, Michael (Kallie) Knaus, Andy (Jill) Knaus, Josh Prior, Greg (Lyndsey) Knaus, Emily Knaus, Logan Smith, Carlie Smith, Madison Pitt and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way and one brother Glenn (Lois) Whitford. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Eleanor, brother Jack Whitford, and son in law Rick Flegel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019, 4-8 P.M. A Vigil service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Burial will be at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roger Dershem Hospital Equipment Fund or St. Joseph Catholic School.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2019