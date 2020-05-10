Janet Bebee
Delta Township - Janet Kay Bebee passed away on May 5, 2020. Janet was born April 29, 1952 in Lansing to the late Ray and Violet (Kostello) Bebee. She graduated from Lansing Everett High School Class of 1970 and went on to work for GM at the Fisher-Body Plant, retiring after 33 years. Janet loved to garden and tend to her flower beds, and shared flowers with her family, friends and nearby nursing home residents. She loved collecting keepsakes and was a talented decorator. She could arrange and stage rooms in her home to look like a professional had done the work and she tirelessly maintained an immaculate house. She was devoted to her late mother and her aunt, Mary, spending many hours with them. Janet also loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.She is survived by her companion of almost 30 years, Mike Sterrett; siblings, Gary Bebee, Karen (Joe) Riley, Alan (Pam) Bebee and Steve (LuAnn) Bebee along with several nieces and nephews. A public service will be scheduled when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be given to The American Lung Association. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Delta Township - Janet Kay Bebee passed away on May 5, 2020. Janet was born April 29, 1952 in Lansing to the late Ray and Violet (Kostello) Bebee. She graduated from Lansing Everett High School Class of 1970 and went on to work for GM at the Fisher-Body Plant, retiring after 33 years. Janet loved to garden and tend to her flower beds, and shared flowers with her family, friends and nearby nursing home residents. She loved collecting keepsakes and was a talented decorator. She could arrange and stage rooms in her home to look like a professional had done the work and she tirelessly maintained an immaculate house. She was devoted to her late mother and her aunt, Mary, spending many hours with them. Janet also loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.She is survived by her companion of almost 30 years, Mike Sterrett; siblings, Gary Bebee, Karen (Joe) Riley, Alan (Pam) Bebee and Steve (LuAnn) Bebee along with several nieces and nephews. A public service will be scheduled when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be given to The American Lung Association. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.