Janet C. Reed
Lansing - Age 89, passed away on October 20, 2020. Janet was born in St. Johns, Michigan, to Merle and Martina (Winans) Ridenour.
Janet is survived by her niece, Pamela Slocum; nephews, Randy (Nancy) Slocum, Rick Slocum; great-niece, Kristin Slocum; and great-nephew, Mark Slocum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter, her husband of 25 years; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Richard) Slocum.
Janet was a teacher for 40 years. She started in the Maple Rapids school district and then moved onto teaching in Grand Ledge, specifically in Delta Center. After she retired, Janet and Walter enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona.
There will be no services. Janet will be interred next to her husband, in Delta Center Cemetery, in Grand Ledge, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.