1/1
Janet C. Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet C. Reed

Lansing - Age 89, passed away on October 20, 2020. Janet was born in St. Johns, Michigan, to Merle and Martina (Winans) Ridenour.

Janet is survived by her niece, Pamela Slocum; nephews, Randy (Nancy) Slocum, Rick Slocum; great-niece, Kristin Slocum; and great-nephew, Mark Slocum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter, her husband of 25 years; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Richard) Slocum.

Janet was a teacher for 40 years. She started in the Maple Rapids school district and then moved onto teaching in Grand Ledge, specifically in Delta Center. After she retired, Janet and Walter enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona.

There will be no services. Janet will be interred next to her husband, in Delta Center Cemetery, in Grand Ledge, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved