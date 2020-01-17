|
|
Janet Hoyt
Grand Ledge - Janet Lucinda Hoyt, age 96, of Grand Ledge Michigan passed away January 14, 2020. She was born January 17, 1923 to Fred and Sarah Marvin. She graduated from Battle Creek High School and Michigan State University.
Janet enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, gardening, and traveling. Janet worked part time at the People's Church and was very active at First Christian Church in Lansing. When she was not playing bridge, she was helping and leading church committees or volunteering at Sparrow hospital. She also was a member of P.E.O. Janet had a heart for people. She loved to cook and serve others. No one ever left her home without something tasty to eat. She was a big Michigan State fan; an avid reader, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling.
Janet was proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Stephen (Pam) Hoyt, Carol (Tim O'Brien) Squibb, Roger (Karen) Hoyt, Fred (JoEllen) Hoyt, Sarah (Eric) Bosh, and Lucinda (Bill) Wilkinson, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Ted Hoyt, her parents, sister and husband, Marianna and Jack Salyers, nephew Mike Perry, and great grandson Malachi Chance.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 1001 Chester Rd, Lansing, MI 48912. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Crystal, P.E.O. Organization, and/or First Christian Church. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences can be shared at petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020