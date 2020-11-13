Janet Hummer
Dimondale - Passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Janet was born on February 5, 1941 in Belding, MI the daughter of William and Lula (Nash) Holt. She moved to Lansing in the 1940's and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School class of 1959 and then received her Associates Degree from Lansing Business School in Accounting. She was the bookkeeper for Calkins Paint Company in Lansing, MI for many years before becoming the office manager for Great Lakes Christian Homes, retiring after 23 years. Janet was a devout disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ and a longtime member of South Lansing Christian Church and a current member of West Lansing Christian Church. In addition to participating in church activities and tending to her flower gardens, Jan enjoyed joining her husband Tom in his hobby of antique Oldsmobiles and displaying them at car shows and in parades.
Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Hummer; sons, Steven (Elizabeth) Hummer; Timothy (Sandra) Hummer; grandsons, Trevor Hummer, Andrew Hummer, and Tyler Hummer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lula Holt and her brother, Robert Holt.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2021. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to West Lansing Christian Church or Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, FL. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com