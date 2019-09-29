|
|
Janet K. (Earley) James
Lansing - Age 84, died September 20 2019. Born October 4, 1934 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Kenneth and Marvel Earley. Mrs. James had been an employee of Michigan Electric Cooperative Association, from which she retired. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack D. Earley, her son Dennis E. James and her mother Marvel I. Earley and father Kenneth E. Earley. She was the beloved wife for 67yrs of Harold R. James Sr. of Lansing whom she married on July 5 1952 and left behind at Prestige Way assisted living in Holt, MI. She was the loving mother to Linda (Don) Dunn of FL, Dennis deceased (Debbie) James of Hastings, Harold Jr. (Joan) James of AZ, Michael James of Lansing. She was the proud grand mother of Lisa (Joey) Ritenour, Adam (Erin) Povlitz, Nicole (Jeremy) Olson, Dennis James II, Paul and Maurica James. She was the proud great grandmother to Braendon, Sydnee, JT, Cohen, Harley, Hunter and Cole, Elle both of FL. She was a member of Christ Community Church of Lansing. She loved singing, and was a former choir director for Olivet Baptist Church of Lansing, and sang in the choir at Sunfield United Methodist Church and the Lakewood Area Choral Society. Her love of Christ was often shown by her many solos at churches and special events in the area. She directed many Cantatas and played both piano, and organ for Sunfield United Methodist Church, and was the church secretary for many years. She dedicated her life to the Lord and now is finally where she has always dreamed of being with Jesus her Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, at Christ Community Church, 227 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI with the Reverend Michael Dunkelberger officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 AM preceding the service. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 227 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing MI 48933 or the Lakewood Area Choral Society, 523 Lakeside Dr., Hastings, MI 49058, in memory of Mrs. James. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019