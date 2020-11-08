1/2
Janet K. McLeod
1933 - 2020
Janet K. McLeod

Wacousta - Janet K. McLeod, age 87, passed away April 21, 2020 in Lansing, MI. She was born March 7, 1933 in Detroit, MI, daughter to Russell and Ruth (Halstead) Sharai. Janet was a 1951 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School, St. Johns, and retired from the Michigan Assoc. of School Boards; a member of Wacousta Community United Methodist Church, and enjoyed volunteering at the Masonic Lodge Fish Fry and serving meals at the City Rescue Mission of Lansing. Janet loved her cats and taking in others. No cat shall go without a home and a meal.

Janet is survived by her sons, Douglas McLeod of Eagle and David (Tammy) LeFurge-McLeod of Rockford, daughter Laurie (George) Garza of Lansing, and 4 grandchildren: Matthew and Amanda Garza, Samuel (Julie) McLeod and Joshua McLeod. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, David McLeod in 2003.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Wacousta Cemetery, Wacousta (Watertown Township), MI. Casual attire and warm clothing encouraged. The family entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Grand Ledge Independent & Clinton County Community Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wacousta Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
